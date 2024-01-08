Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 30,471 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 2.96% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,935 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 974,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after buying an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,569,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,856,000 after buying an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.