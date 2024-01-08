Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $62.82 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.66% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $62,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.52 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

