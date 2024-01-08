Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 2.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.21% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

