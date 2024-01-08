Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 2.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.21% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.