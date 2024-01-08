Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases 41,083 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $56,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.