Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,911 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 65.08% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $69,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,000.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

