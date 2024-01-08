Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEFA stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

