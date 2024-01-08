Aehr Test Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,600 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the average daily volume of 2,568 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,510,000 after buying an additional 1,312,565 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,867,000 after acquiring an additional 187,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,623,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,639,000 after acquiring an additional 314,973 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AEHR traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $22.23. 310,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $640.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

