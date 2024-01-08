Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Ralph Niven Sells 4,600 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph Niven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $74,980.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 123,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,941. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

