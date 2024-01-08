Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,677,000 after purchasing an additional 288,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.6 %

HCC stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

