Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of IRDM opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IRDM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

