Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Shares of DFS opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

