Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

