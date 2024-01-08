Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

VLO stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

