Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.12 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

