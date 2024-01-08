Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $533,000 in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

