Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $533,000 in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.
Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises
Worthington Enterprises Profile
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Worthington Enterprises
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.