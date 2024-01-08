Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.