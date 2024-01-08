Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 0.9% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SPG opened at $140.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

