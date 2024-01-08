Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

