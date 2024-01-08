Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

