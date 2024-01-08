Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

