Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.59 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

