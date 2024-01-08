Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after acquiring an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.