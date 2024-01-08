Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up about 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.35.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $100.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.