Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 10.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 145,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.22 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

