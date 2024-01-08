Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,651 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises about 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,345 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,774 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,722 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,703 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $75.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

