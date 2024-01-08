Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 737,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 15,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.