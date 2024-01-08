Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises about 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after buying an additional 267,049 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $8,089,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,025,480 shares in the company, valued at $273,095,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,529 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,369 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $126.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.62 and a 1 year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

