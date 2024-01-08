African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) vs. TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Financial Review

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and African Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.92 -$329.91 million N/A N/A African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

African Agriculture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 2 0 2.67 African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and African Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TerrAscend presently has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 581.22%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -125.03% -6.66% -3.07% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About African Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.