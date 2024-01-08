Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stake Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.67. 496,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.19.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,050 shares of company stock valued at $994,644 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

