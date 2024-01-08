Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.19.

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,050 shares of company stock worth $994,644 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

