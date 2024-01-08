Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of AL opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Air Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Air Lease by 177.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Air Lease by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

