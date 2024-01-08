Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.48

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 213120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus SE will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

