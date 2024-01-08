Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Lessened by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,176 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.99. 401,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,043. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. HSBC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.