Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Melius

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of ALK traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

