Alaska Air Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,657 put options on the company. This is an increase of 352% compared to the average daily volume of 3,241 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $37.03. 3,427,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.