Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

