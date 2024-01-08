Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 331,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after buying an additional 217,123 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after buying an additional 503,071 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 251,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

