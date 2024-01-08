Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $26.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 357175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALKT. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

