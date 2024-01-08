Alliance Global Partners Lowers Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $12.75

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $14.25 to $12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PROF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $159.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 452.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

