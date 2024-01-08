Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Alliance Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$699,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About Alliance Mining

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

