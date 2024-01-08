Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $171.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $117.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.07.

ALL stock opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $151.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

