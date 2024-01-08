Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,282 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 335,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,879 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 269,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 635,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter.

DFIP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.17. 16,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,207. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

