Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $42.21. 166,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.