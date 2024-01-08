Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises 0.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 689,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 298,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 81,777 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 495.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DEHP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.78. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,755. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

