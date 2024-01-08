Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,811,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,907,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

