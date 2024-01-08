AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.59

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.59 and last traded at C$28.49, with a volume of 173516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.46.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.118541 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and sold 147,090 shares worth $4,021,062. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.