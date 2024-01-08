Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 483 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $98.64. 5,044,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,146. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

