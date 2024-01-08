Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.74. 360,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

