Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $497.78. The stock had a trading volume of 628,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,544. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.74 and its 200 day moving average is $472.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

