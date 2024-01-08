Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 2,235 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.92. 67,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,923. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

